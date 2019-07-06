Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Reaches $22.74 After 7.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Last Week

The stock of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.65% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 85,333 shares traded. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $777.57M company. It was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $24.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:YMAB worth $54.43 million more.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ITW in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northcoast given on Wednesday, June 26. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, February 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by UBS. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, April 26. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. See Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $121.0000 Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $137 New Target: $145 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell New Target: $128 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $145 New Target: $140 Maintain

05/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $128 New Target: $124 Downgrade

10/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight New Target: $120 Downgrade

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In July – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest holds 41,747 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Howland Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cambridge Invest Research invested in 0.04% or 31,306 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 12,576 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Blair William Il reported 524,765 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru invested in 7,406 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Com has 1,482 shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc accumulated 253,245 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 5,477 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gideon Advsr Incorporated reported 4,348 shares. Da Davidson reported 26,757 shares. Old National Bank In accumulated 6,346 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Loudon Ltd Com has 2.61% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 104,924 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Veritable L P has invested 0.07% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.21 billion. It operates through seven divisions: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. 14,500 shares were sold by Hartnett John R., worth $1.99M. The insider NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM sold 18,651 shares worth $2.57M.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $147.98. About 1.02 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M

Analysts await Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report earnings on August, 9. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Y-mAbs Announces Recruitment Status for Pivotal Trials – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Y-mAbs Announces Data to be Presented at 2019 SIOP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Y-mAbs Announces Development Update on Cancer Vaccine Program – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Y-mAbs Therapeutics to Present at PEGS Boston – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.