Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 168.69 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Vaccinex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 17.95% at a $37 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 1.6%. Insiders owned 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.