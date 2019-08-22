Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Contrasting side by side

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 30.51 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, and a 29.17% upside potential. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 446.88%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.