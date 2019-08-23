Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 26.69 N/A -8.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$36 is Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 39.70%. Competitively the average target price of TrovaGene Inc. is $14, which is potential 525.00% upside. The data provided earlier shows that TrovaGene Inc. appears more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 8%. Insiders owned roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.