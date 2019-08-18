Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Contrasting side by side

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 29.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 2.82%. Insiders owned roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.