Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparison side by side

Both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 809 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has 30.3 and 30.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 29.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 73.4%. Insiders owned 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.