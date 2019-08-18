Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparing side by side

Since Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.46 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 29.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 45.6% respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.22%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.