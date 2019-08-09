Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Comparison side by side

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 18.69 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 50.13%. Competitively the consensus target price of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is $20.5, which is potential 772.34% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 49.3%. Insiders owned roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.