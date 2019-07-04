Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparing side by side

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 64.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.1% and 2.5%. Insiders held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.