Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.55% and an $37 consensus price target. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 consensus price target and a 195.46% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.