Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.64 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $36, and a 54.64% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.