Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) Comparing side by side

Since Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.82 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 24.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Kitov Pharma Ltd

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.