Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Comparing side by side

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.36 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 50.44% upside potential and an average price target of $36. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14.71, while its potential upside is 66.03%. Based on the results shown earlier, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.22%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.