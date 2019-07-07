Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 58.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.1% and 10% respectively. Insiders held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.