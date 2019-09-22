Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 99809.45 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 19.55% upside potential and a consensus target price of $37.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.22%. Comparatively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.