Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 95456.87 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 while its Current Ratio is 13.3. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 19.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.