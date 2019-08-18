Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.47 N/A -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.03% and an $36 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, which is potential 576.69% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.