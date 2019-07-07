Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparing side by side

Both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 58.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.1% and 8.1%. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.