Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 46.88 N/A -2.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $36, while its potential upside is 56.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.