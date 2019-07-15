Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

Both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.58 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$36 is Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 56.93%. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a consensus target price of $15, with potential upside of 68.54%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. seems more appealing than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.1% and 15.7%. Insiders held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.