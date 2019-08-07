Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Contrasting side by side

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 19.7 and 19.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 63.34% for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $36. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 20.35%. The data provided earlier shows that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 83%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.22%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.