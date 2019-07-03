Xylem (XYL) Valuation Rose While Water Asset Management Lowered Stake by $2.28 Million; Meridian Management Co Has Upped Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $427,500 as Share Value Declined

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 412,132 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.53M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $141.84 million for 26.04 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,694 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea Corporation accumulated 24,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 105 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.06% or 398,605 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% or 30,906 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 11,139 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 163,612 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.12% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Davidson Inv Advsr has invested 0.57% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 109,702 shares. Peoples Ser stated it has 8,938 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,500 shares. Nordea Invest reported 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem (XYL) Lags Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Lowers View – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Fortinet Inc (FTNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Xylem’s new ‘Decision Intelligence’ paper presents six comprehensive strategies to transform the economics of utility water management – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cowen says Xylem lacks ‘obvious catalysts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares to 60,279 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources – An Impressive Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com reported 25,522 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 12,629 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 2,604 shares or 0% of the stock. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.83% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Baillie Gifford & invested in 0.5% or 4.82 million shares. 31,127 were reported by Boston Partners. First National Bank Of Hutchinson reported 2,613 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Llc owns 440,621 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc owns 107,849 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. 30,081 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc reported 8,205 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Silvercrest Asset Grp Lc invested in 774,771 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Meridian Management holds 1.29% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 27,426 shares. 21,700 are held by Ellington Mgmt Group.