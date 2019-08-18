Xylem (XYL) to pay $0.24 on Sep 26, 2019; Sei Investments Company Boosted Extra Space Storage (EXR) Position

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:XYL) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Xylem Inc’s current price of $76.57 translates into 0.31% yield. Xylem Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 494,391 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B

Sei Investments Company increased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 22.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 60,404 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Sei Investments Company holds 324,987 shares with $33.13M value, up from 264,583 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $15.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 829,548 shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $82.33’s average target is 7.52% above currents $76.57 stock price. Xylem had 10 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, February 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Xylem Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 45,694 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has 0.33% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 38,361 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 7,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 263,441 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Com holds 21,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability Co invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Hartford Management Communication reported 19,752 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 9,500 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 2,855 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 12,500 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 25,053 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 166 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication holds 25,314 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 674 shares in its portfolio.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $13.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 24.23 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.

