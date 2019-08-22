Xylem (XYL) to pay $0.24 on Sep 26, 2019; Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Had 13 Bulls

Among 18 analysts covering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Alphabet has $151600 highest and $120000 lowest target. $1363.89’s average target is 14.46% above currents $1191.58 stock price. Alphabet had 25 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $145000 target in Friday, August 2 report. Wedbush maintained Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) rating on Friday, July 26. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $150000 target. Moffett Nathanson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $142500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. See Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) latest ratings:

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 26, 2019. (NYSE:XYL) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Xylem Inc’s current price of $75.97 translates into 0.32% yield. Xylem Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 427,851 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $825.95 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 24.06 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.

The stock increased 0.68% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1191.58. About 708,272 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $13.68 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 24.04 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $82.33’s average target is 8.37% above currents $75.97 stock price. Xylem had 10 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3. As per Sunday, February 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.