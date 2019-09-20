Xylem (XYL) Stock Price Declined While New South Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.25 Million; Thomas Story & Son Increased Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $2.54 Million as Market Value Declined

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 79,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 158,688 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 79,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 1.23 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 51,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 752,685 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.96 million, down from 803,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 289,770 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 84,655 shares to 934,432 shares, valued at $115.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 89,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $150.37M for 23.19 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Company holds 29,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B has invested 0.94% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 0.18% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Pggm Invs has 0.15% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 366,623 shares. Motco accumulated 94 shares. Personal Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Of Vermont holds 4,663 shares. 10,169 were reported by M&T Savings Bank Corporation. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kistler has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.13% or 9,340 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 0% or 2,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 498 shares stake. Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 316,919 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of stock was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.