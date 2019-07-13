Xylem (XYL) Stake Held by Pennsylvania Trust Co; Twitter (TWTR) Position Maintained by Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 250.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 34,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,029 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 793,601 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 7.56 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 26,064 shares to 7,936 shares, valued at $604,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 19,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,686 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0.23% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sei Invests has 88,968 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise owns 2.06M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Burney holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 5,775 shares. Scout Investments has 0.97% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 596,193 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Earnest Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 86 shares. Agf Investments America invested 3.95% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Ameritas Investment Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 159 shares. Duncker Streett And invested 0.08% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Amica Mutual Insur invested in 8,031 shares. Ftb Advsr has 764 shares. The New York-based Nbt Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.12% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 5 Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 1,100 were reported by Exane Derivatives. 161,060 were reported by Hap Trading Ltd Co. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 64,857 were reported by First Allied Advisory Ser. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated holds 2,482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Century has 0.17% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Metropolitan Life Communications New York reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 0.19% or 707,895 shares. Credit Investments Limited Liability Co reported 0.33% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Whittier Trust Commerce holds 0% or 420 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 1,140 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment has invested 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 36,380 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorp.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 11,700 shares to 12,379 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 207,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,784 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Twitter Inc (TWTR) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Bear Case in Twitter Stock Looks Like Yesterdayâ€™s News – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter Trades Higher After Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: H & R Block, Twitter and Philip Morris – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Online conservatives expect to vent social media frustrations at White House summit – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.