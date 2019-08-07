Xylem (XYL) Stake Has Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company; As Green Dot (GDOT) Share Value Declined, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowered Its Holding

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 33.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 239,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 956,463 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.60M, up from 716,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 967,361 shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 28.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 12,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776,000, down from 17,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 1.00 million shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset reported 25,940 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 10,004 shares. Meyer Handelman has 0.1% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 25,314 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn has 3,000 shares. Pinnacle Associate invested in 140,571 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 766,933 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 2.04M shares. Congress Asset Ma has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Raymond James Serv Advsrs has 22,565 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 29,354 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc holds 26,237 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 424,819 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Qs Invsts has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 102,400 shares to 336,611 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FNI) by 29,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,611 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

