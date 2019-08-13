Xylem (XYL) Shares Declined While Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Raised Position by $1.09 Million; Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Markston International Has Lowered Holding

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 50,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, down from 54,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 13,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 869,929 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.76M, up from 856,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 376,003 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 3,715 shares to 83,221 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co accumulated 58,355 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc accumulated 58,029 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.88% or 172,007 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 17,296 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 207,132 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 37,249 shares. Scott & Selber Inc reported 23,262 shares. Clark Cap Gp Inc owns 201,995 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,155 shares. Brinker Capital holds 50,238 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Beacon Finance Gru owns 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,149 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Everence Capital Mngmt holds 25,357 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.04% or 182,433 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Llc invested in 8,686 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.85 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 42,142 shares to 601,889 shares, valued at $42.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 13,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,608 shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

