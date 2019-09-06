Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake; Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Holding Has Increased by Hollencrest Securities Llc

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 586,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.37M, down from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $78.34. About 566,997 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $149.01 million for 23.32 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 625,681 shares to 878,381 shares, valued at $44.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 23,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Xylem and Planet Water Foundation Set to Bring Safe Drinking Water to Half a Million People Annually – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock owns 4,760 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 20,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Uss Invest Mgmt reported 2.03 million shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 30,405 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Fagan Associate holds 13,760 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.19% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Northern Trust holds 0.04% or 2.24M shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 20,099 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 86 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Gilman Hill Asset Lc holds 0.1% or 3,750 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln reported 4,488 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 6,236 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 72 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Susquehanna International Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 640,294 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Geode Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nicholas Investment Prtn Limited Partnership owns 27,420 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Legal General Gp Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 182,568 shares in its portfolio. Cap Incorporated Ca accumulated 19,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 817,715 shares. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.01% stake. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 5,899 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 7,336 shares to 103,063 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,620 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).