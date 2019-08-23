Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Raised Stake; Moab Capital Partners Has Upped Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $6.59 Million

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 30,405 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 25,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 521,054 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 6,620 shares to 78,078 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0 by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,611 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank reported 6,774 shares stake. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) has 3,737 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 2.42 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 0.9% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 13,710 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc invested in 95,078 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 46,912 shares. Glenmede Na holds 3,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Nordea Inv Mngmt invested in 196,608 shares. Baillie Gifford And owns 156,570 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 0.14% stake. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Somerville Kurt F holds 1.3% or 82,805 shares. 3,538 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invs. Tiedemann Limited Company owns 20,110 shares.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Xylem Inc. Declares Third Quarter Dividend of 24 Cents Per Share – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “With Xylem, Smart Water Isn’t Just for Drinking – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt reported 23,241 shares stake. 422,871 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 191,936 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Natixis invested in 168,643 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 2,830 shares. Moreover, Argentiere Cap Ag has 2.38% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Piedmont Inc has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,717 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Company accumulated 6,083 shares. Mason Street owns 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 25,217 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 53 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mercer Advisers has 0.19% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,525 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 34,135 shares. First Manhattan reported 1,759 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 78,529 shares to 977,124 shares, valued at $20.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,636 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.