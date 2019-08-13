Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Decreased Position by $3.80 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 6,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $258.56. About 760,663 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 48,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 845,142 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.80M, down from 893,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 720,822 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,530 shares to 4,919 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 20,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,332 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 23,665 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd owns 3.04M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 11,446 shares. Capital Rech has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Asset owns 4,128 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 6,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And owns 4,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp reported 730,700 shares. Clough Cap Prns Lp holds 61,595 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. L & S owns 17,442 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Co reported 300 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,879 shares stake. Telemus Capital Ltd invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Columbus Circle has 2.25% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 358,156 shares. Glaxis Limited reported 8,420 shares or 6.16% of all its holdings.

