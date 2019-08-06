Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Stake by $1.09 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Loews Boosted Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 13,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 869,929 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.76M, up from 856,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 855,956 shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $283.62. About 1.26 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Pennsylvania Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,029 shares. 68,631 were reported by Davidson Advsr. Renaissance Invest Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 31,653 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Com Tn owns 3,000 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Nicholas Investment Lp stated it has 33,349 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has 2.74% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Aqr Management Ltd Com holds 46,912 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 907,851 shares. Mufg Americas reported 52 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Australia-based Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 26,231 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 10,004 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12,263 shares to 383,872 shares, valued at $60.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

