Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Trimmed Its Position; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Cut Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $905,256

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 35,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 263,441 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82M, down from 299,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 392,277 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 6,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 597,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.33 million, down from 604,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $152.65. About 303,909 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 147,291 shares to 6.84M shares, valued at $807.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 268,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 586,657 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.03% stake. Parsons Cap Ri accumulated 21,090 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Atria Invests Lc has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,095 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 766,933 shares. Cushing Asset Lp holds 0.11% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 40,907 shares. Montecito State Bank Tru invested 0.11% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 32 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 24,202 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Parkside Fin Bank Tru has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Family Mngmt holds 0.1% or 2,860 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2.06 million shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 208 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 14,406 shares to 445,161 shares, valued at $21.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 16,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC).

