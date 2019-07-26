Xylem (XYL) Position Held by Brinker Capital Inc; Dycom Inds (DY) Holder First Washington Raised Its Stake by $1.03 Million as Valuation Declined

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 4,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,392 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 20,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 297,504 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 43.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 22,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 53,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 155,742 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 29,637 shares to 8,636 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,712 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 416,645 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Personal, California-based fund reported 14,394 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 193,694 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Davenport & Ltd Llc owns 0.34% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 340,597 shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd reported 5,000 shares stake. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 196,043 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Calamos Limited Co has 76,385 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com has 7,237 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 3,684 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru reported 1,611 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.12% or 5,832 shares in its portfolio. 21,690 were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd Company. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 50,185 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,310 shares to 64,760 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

