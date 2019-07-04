Xylem (XYL) Holding Upped by Seaward Management Limited Partnership; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose, Oakbrook Investments Cut Holding

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 50,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,455 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73 million, up from 312,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 420,673 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 325 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,679 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92 million, down from 16,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 5,005 shares to 211,110 shares, valued at $63.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,168 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 360 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 32,880 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,132 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parametric Assocs Lc has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Bluestein R H & accumulated 5,800 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,585 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Goelzer Inv Management Incorporated reported 25,288 shares. New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 496,600 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has invested 0.59% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 196,043 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 5,832 shares. Scotia Capital has 0.1% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 101,609 shares.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Water Leaders Chart the Digital Transformation Journey for Utilities – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xylem (XYL) Lags Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Lowers View – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xylem Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies stated it has 4,535 shares. Fosun Limited owns 2,769 shares. Markel reported 2.78% stake. Moreover, Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 69 shares. Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 384,256 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,282 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Wills Financial has invested 1.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,762 are held by Baltimore. Lafayette Invs holds 159 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,474 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Limited Liability has 1,375 shares. First Heartland Consultants, Missouri-based fund reported 2,996 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Destination Wealth Management reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Still Isn’t Giving Up on the Smart Speaker Market – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Uberâ€™s Victory Over Amazon Doesnâ€™t Make Uber Stock a Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.