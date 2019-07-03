Xylem (XYL) Holding Has Raised by Kames Capital Plc; As Arista Networks (ANET) Share Value Rose, Blair William & Company Boosted Position

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 10,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 57,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $268.86. About 660,054 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 30,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 693,148 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.79M, up from 662,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 412,132 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,543 shares to 639,497 shares, valued at $105.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 62,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,460 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 4,627 shares to 805 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 11,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).