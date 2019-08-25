Xylem (XYL) Holding Has Increased by Credit Agricole S A; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Investment House Has Lifted Stake by $2.70 Million

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 14,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 122,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 107,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91M shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 28,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 131,617 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 103,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 1.04 million shares traded or 34.31% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 10,715 shares to 202,464 shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,122 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 4,786 shares to 31,214 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 42,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,050 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.