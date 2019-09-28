Xylem (XYL) Holding Boosted by Reilly Financial Advisors Llc; As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Jennison Associates Lowered Stake by $23.02 Million

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 203,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 496,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.33M, down from 700,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 170325.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 105,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 105,664 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.84 million, up from 62 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 826,598 shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,093 shares to 62,438 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 8,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,613 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 50 shares. Whittier Tru Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2,279 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,633 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,457 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 1.06% or 1.68 million shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2,987 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 24,790 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 200 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 129,106 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Hilltop accumulated 5,675 shares. Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Corporation owns 37,591 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.13% stake.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 45,257 shares to 774,181 shares, valued at $19.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natera Inc by 869,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap has 21,344 shares. Logan Cap Management Inc has 167,491 shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation holds 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 11,307 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP stated it has 83,627 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Veritable LP holds 0.06% or 25,814 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 2,099 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stack Mngmt has invested 3.88% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Captrust Advsrs holds 6,595 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 0.3% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 67,807 shares. Fund Sa reported 9,793 shares stake. Atlanta L L C holds 1.23M shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Cantillon Capital Limited Liability holds 4.25% or 3.71M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.12% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 197,150 shares. Assetmark holds 0.08% or 86,825 shares.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zoetis Named a Top Company for Working Mothers – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Positive Efficacy Data for Investigational Triple Combination Parasiticide – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.