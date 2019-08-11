Xylem (XYL) Holder Water Asset Management Lowered Stake by $2.28 Million; Vulcan Value Partners Has Lifted Its Crane Co. (CR) Holding by $23.77 Million; Stock Price Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 314,257 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 759,918 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 76,385 shares. 37,890 were reported by Stellar Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Halsey Associates Inc Ct owns 9,376 shares. Ser Corp accumulated 3,304 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 3.47 million shares. Kistler invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 229 shares. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 6,774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 21,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Howard holds 179,590 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc holds 25,392 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

