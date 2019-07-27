Xylem (XYL) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Raised Its Position by $1.06 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cohen & Steers Has Decreased Its Stake by $17.62 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 88.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 144,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 164,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 13,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,387 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 46,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 566,198 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Outlook for the Soft Drinks Industry Lacks Fizz – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Heading Into Earnings, Coca Cola Stock Is a Buy on the Next 5% Dip – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Confirms Agreement to Acquire Pioneer Foods for About $1.7 Billion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 20,500 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 267,691 shares. Dearborn Prtn Lc accumulated 85,505 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.28% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.71% stake. Greystone Managed Invs owns 26,191 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 3,448 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Murphy Capital Mgmt owns 0.92% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 48,952 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 1.59% or 1.31 million shares. Rnc Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,169 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bahl And Gaynor holds 2.4% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio. Btr Mngmt Inc invested 3.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Newfocus Fincl Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 1.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Park Avenue Securities holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,838 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 9.29 million shares to 47.31 million shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.73% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Shell Asset has 0.04% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 24,456 shares. Daruma Capital Mgmt stated it has 46,218 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Paradigm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Andra Ap reported 59,800 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.33% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Greenleaf accumulated 0% or 2,855 shares. Mufg Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Philadelphia Tru Company has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Hrt Finance Lc invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Hemenway Tru Limited holds 0.77% or 60,387 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xylem Advances Commitment to Sustainability, Announcing Ambitious Slate of 2025 Signature Goals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares to 97,706 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,880 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).