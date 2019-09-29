Xylem (XYL) Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $431,600 as Stock Price Declined; Somerset Capital Management Llp Cut Its Yandex Nv (YNDX) Position by $20.62 Million as Share Value Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 557,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.49 million, down from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 1.62M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 76.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1,598 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134,000, down from 6,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 826,598 shares traded or 12.81% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 162,430 shares to 167,930 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn reported 3,000 shares. Hilltop Hldgs owns 5,675 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,598 shares stake. Private Asset Mgmt has invested 0.65% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Raymond James And accumulated 0.01% or 123,304 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 55,046 shares. Fosun Int Limited owns 3,120 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc reported 310,396 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap Inc has 84,506 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 1.37 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.07% or 47,509 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg has 0.05% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Strs Ohio reported 32,468 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 2,576 shares. Stanley stated it has 64,672 shares.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $151.23M for 23.85 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 24.49 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.