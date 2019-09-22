Xylem (XYL) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Decreased Holding; As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Share Price Rose, Holder Pier Capital Increased Its Holding

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 106,610 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, down from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 1.44 million shares traded or 93.00% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 129,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 529,890 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73 million, up from 400,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 1.92M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Reaches Agreement with Lion Point Capital, makes Changes to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Lattice Semi; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Darin Billerbeck to Retire; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $151.23 million for 23.06 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 83,820 shares to 821,716 shares, valued at $40.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in California Res Corp by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 20,228 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 3.51% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Agf Invests America has 4% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 140,548 shares. Assetmark owns 781 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 20,063 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 11,010 shares. Moreover, Patten And Patten Tn has 0.15% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 16,185 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 6,292 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated accumulated 26,421 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 49,980 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.21% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Burney Communication holds 5,775 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sequoia Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appfolio Inc by 28,706 shares to 54,798 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 45,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,139 shares, and cut its stake in Cryoport Inc.