Xylem (XYL) Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.65 Million; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $16.64 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 23,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 436,625 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.74M, down from 460,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 835,077 shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 88,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 476,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.51 million, down from 564,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 21.01 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL)

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 24,320 shares to 48,220 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 7,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes has invested 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Personal Services stated it has 0.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridgeway invested in 160,800 shares. Fil Ltd reported 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Syntal Cap Lc owns 6,493 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd holds 116,445 shares or 5.55% of its portfolio. Indiana Mgmt Company has 2.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Columbus Circle has 1.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 1.94% or 87,339 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 69,539 shares. Matarin Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,503 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Westchester Management accumulated 5.84% or 71,814 shares. Graybill Bartz Ltd holds 30,428 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc (XYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. Declares Third Quarter Dividend of 24 Cents Per Share – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 43,300 shares to 392,153 shares, valued at $55.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 455,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.12% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 869,929 were reported by Atlanta Cap Mngmt Com L L C. Northern owns 2.24 million shares. Andra Ap has 0.14% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Nordea Mngmt reported 196,608 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.1% or 8,956 shares in its portfolio. 8.32M were reported by State Street. Franklin Res invested in 0% or 14,578 shares. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 40,405 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Raymond James & has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 424,819 shares. Strs Ohio has 34,698 shares.