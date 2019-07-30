Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Since Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 78 2.78 N/A 3.08 24.86 Raven Industries Inc. 37 3.28 N/A 1.42 25.65

Demonstrates Xylem Inc. and Raven Industries Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Raven Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Xylem Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Xylem Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Raven Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 14.6%

Volatility and Risk

Xylem Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Raven Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xylem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Raven Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Raven Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xylem Inc. and Raven Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Raven Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xylem Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.78% and an $82.33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.3% of Xylem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Raven Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Xylem Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Raven Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -3.39% -6.62% 5.19% 7.86% 4.06% 14.58% Raven Industries Inc. -5.07% -5.24% -4.82% -18% -9.54% 0.86%

For the past year Xylem Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Raven Industries Inc.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Raven Industries Inc.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.