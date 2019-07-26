Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 77 2.81 N/A 3.08 24.86 Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.98 N/A 0.68 19.40

Demonstrates Xylem Inc. and Milacron Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Milacron Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Xylem Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Xylem Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Milacron Holdings Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Xylem Inc. and Milacron Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Xylem Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Milacron Holdings Corp. has beta of 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xylem Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Milacron Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Milacron Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xylem Inc. and Milacron Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Milacron Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Xylem Inc. is $82.33, with potential upside of 0.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xylem Inc. and Milacron Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.3% and 99.4%. About 0.3% of Xylem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -3.39% -6.62% 5.19% 7.86% 4.06% 14.58% Milacron Holdings Corp. -5.96% -4.47% -6.56% -5.49% -32.64% 11.44%

For the past year Xylem Inc. has stronger performance than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Milacron Holdings Corp.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.