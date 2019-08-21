Xylem Inc. (XYL) Forms $76.04 Double Top; ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (ENGQF) SI Increased By 103.06%

Xylem Inc. (XYL) formed double top with $80.60 target or 6.00% above today’s $76.04 share price. Xylem Inc. (XYL) has $13.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76.04. About 473,754 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share

ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ENGQF) had an increase of 103.06% in short interest. ENGQF’s SI was 79,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 103.06% from 39,200 shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 7 days are for ENGIE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ENGQF)’s short sellers to cover ENGQF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 2,624 shares traded. ENGIE SA (OTCMKTS:ENGQF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company has market cap of $36.11 billion. The firm operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, E&P, and Other divisions. It has a 30.25 P/E ratio. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and renewable energy sources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.