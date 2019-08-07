Xylem Inc. (XYL) Forms $75.82 Double Top; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stake by 3.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,587 shares as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 274,982 shares with $32.43 million value, down from 283,569 last quarter. Microsoft Corporation now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Xylem Inc. (XYL) formed double top with $78.09 target or 3.00% above today’s $75.82 share price. Xylem Inc. (XYL) has $13.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 967,361 shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Xylem Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc owns 13 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,638 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 4,829 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corporation has 0.1% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2,860 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 15,975 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 41,905 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Mai Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 9,575 shares. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.15% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 366,623 shares. Essex Inv Com Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,181 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hrt Lc holds 2,549 shares. 3,782 are owned by Asset Incorporated. Boston Rech Mgmt invested in 66,742 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has invested 2.74% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The California-based Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Paradigm Fincl Lc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $82.33’s average target is 8.59% above currents $75.82 stock price. Xylem had 10 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8900 target in Friday, May 3 report. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Cap Llc holds 21,879 shares. Southeast Asset has 0.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 52,449 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 3.28% stake. Narwhal holds 3.46% or 134,690 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 241,393 shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. 170,850 are held by Grimes And Inc. Farallon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.63M shares. Valmark Advisers Inc owns 10,393 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Associate owns 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,524 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 91,502 shares. Tctc Llc has 549,976 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 18,759 shares. Focused Wealth has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kj Harrison Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,906 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stake by 114,606 shares to 809,212 valued at $43.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stake by 11,494 shares and now owns 47,264 shares. Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) was raised too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: CVX, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.53% above currents $134.69 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Monday, February 25 report.