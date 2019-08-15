Xylem Inc. (XYL) Forms $74.88 Double Top; Sysco (SYY) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco Corp has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 6.81% above currents $72.28 stock price. Sysco Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SYY in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 13. See Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Capital Mgmt holds 45,558 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 11,720 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bailard Incorporated reported 79,203 shares stake. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). State Street holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 24.96M shares. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 6,078 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc reported 44,221 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 861,383 are owned by Korea Corporation. 142 were reported by Csat Advisory Lp. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 420,052 shares. Veritable L P holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 25,803 shares. Lincoln National has 3,837 shares. New England Rech And Inc has 10,454 shares.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.95M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $37.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 22.59 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

