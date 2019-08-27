Xylem Inc. (XYL) Forms $74.06 Double Top; Shorts at Mei Pharma (MEIP) Raised By 27.35%

Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) had an increase of 27.35% in short interest. MEIP’s SI was 1.42M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.35% from 1.12M shares previously. With 382,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s short sellers to cover MEIP’s short positions. The stock increased 9.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 164,771 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT

Xylem Inc. (XYL) formed double top with $77.76 target or 5.00% above today’s $74.06 share price. Xylem Inc. (XYL) has $13.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.06. About 494,256 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $117.63 million. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer.

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did MEI Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MEIP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: A Quiet One Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) While The Price Tanked 63% – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Xylem Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 1.75M shares. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.21% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 121,956 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 41,066 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 200 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.24% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 564,625 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp. Webster Retail Bank N A owns 187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Strategies holds 32,880 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 424,819 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 700 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd has invested 0.1% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).