Xylem Inc. (XYL) Forms $73.74 Double Top; Arc Document Solutions Has 0.73 Sentiment

Xylem Inc. (XYL) formed double top with $77.43 target or 5.00% above today’s $73.74 share price. Xylem Inc. (XYL) has $13.28B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 1.03 million shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M

Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 24 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 33 cut down and sold holdings in Arc Document Solutions Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 26.92 million shares, down from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Arc Document Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 3.25 million shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jbf Capital Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 560,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 496,960 shares.

The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 50,557 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.19 million. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 177 offsite service centers that offer managed print service clients with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides archive and information management services; and specialized color printing comprising color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials for regional and national retailers, franchises, marketing departments, theme parks, and cultural institutions.